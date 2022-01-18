Rosseau, Port Carling, Port Severn, Parry Sound Get Ready For Snowfall Near 10 cm

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this evening into Wednesday.

Weather advisory issued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

What:

Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm.

Snow, heavy at times, which could reduce visibilities.

Local blowing snow.

When:

Early this evening into Wednesday afternoon.

Discussion:

A low pressure system tracking across the region will bring snow and local blowing snow beginning early this evening. Snow will ease to light flurries Wednesday afternoon.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.