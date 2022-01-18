Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Minden Hills

Haliburton Highlands OPP have charged a driver with impaired operation as a result of a single-vehicle collision in Minden Hills.

On January 15, 2022, at 10 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP was notified of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 35 in the Township of Minden Hills.

Upon arrival, officers entered into an impaired driving investigation. No injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, William Puskas (age 29) of Scarborough, was arrested and charged with:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration-80 plus

• Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden, on March 2, 2022.

In two other unrelated traffic investigations over the weekend in Haliburton County, two other drivers were issued three-day driver’s licence suspensions for being in the “warn” range when tested on approved screening devices for alcohol.