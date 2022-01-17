Alzheimer Society Of Muskoka Flag Raising

On January 17, 2022, the Alzheimer Society flag was raised at the Town of Bracebridge Municipal Office.

In Muskoka/Parry Sound, over 2700 people live with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, and this number is expected to double to over 5000 in the next 10 years. While the risk of dementia doubles every five years after age 65, dementia is not a natural part of aging. Dementia can occur in people as early as their 30s, and it can be present in the brain for up to 25 years before symptoms occur.

“Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is an irreversible and progressive brain disorder that slowly weakens memory, thinking, skills, and eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. It really is the long goodbye and touches so many people in our community let alone the 1.1 million Canadians affected. ASM is very thankful for our supporters, who are helping us in our efforts to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Now more than ever we need to support each other and reach out to older adults in our lives to help reduce social isolation and keep the spirit of Alzheimer Awareness month going all year round,” said the Society’s Executive Director Karen Quemby.

Each January, the Alzheimer Society of Canada supports and leads Canada’s Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. During this month, the Society encourages organizations and individuals to learn more about dementia and its stark impact on Canadians. In particular, the Society invites everyone to learn about the immediate realities of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias – from people living with dementia, to their families, to their caregivers, to their healthcare providers and more. By understanding what people living with dementia experience in their day-to-day-lives – their struggles, their successes and their hopes – they can help to raise awareness of dementia throughout Canada, and Muskoka.

“The Town of Bracebridge is pleased to support the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka. They provide supportive counselling, education, programming, and resources to help improve the lives of those and their care partners impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Their continued efforts, especially in the midst of the pandemic, are very appreciated,” said Mayor Graydon Smith.