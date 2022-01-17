Here Is How Much Snow Ontario Got Today

A strong low pressure system tracked southeast of Lake Ontario and brought very heavy snow throughout Ontario Sunday night into today.

At times snowfall rates in excess of 10 cm in an hour were reported this morning in Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Area. Blowing snow was also reported in some areas.

The snowfall amounts reported at Toronto Pearson International Airport and Ottawa International Airport fall within the top ten highest snowfall totals reported in a single snowfall event for each of these sites.

Summary of official snowfall amounts in centimetres received by

the Ontario Storm Prediction Centre as of 2:00 P.M. EST unless otherwise noted.

Ottawa 45

Toronto (Downtown) 36*

Kemptville 35*

Peterborough 34*

Trenton 34

Toronto Pearson International Airport 32

Toronto (Downsview) 31 as of 8:30 A.M. EST

Bancroft 31*

Uxbridge 31*

Delhi 29*

King City North 24*

Cobourg 23*

Egbert 19*

London 18

Brockville 17*

*Estimated from change in snow depth measured by an automated station.

Summary of volunteer snowfall amounts in centimetres received by the Ontario Storm Prediction Centre as of 2:00 P.M. EST unless otherwise noted.

Oshawa 55

Niagara Escarpment 52 as of 2:30 P.M. EST

Whitby 52 as of 10 A.M. EST

St. Catharines 50 as of 12 noon EST

Toronto 37 to 46

Grimsby 42 to 45 as of 11:30 A.M. EST

Oakville 43 as of 12 noon EST

Mississauga 31 to 42 as of 12 noon EST

Hamilton 41 as of 11:30 A.M. EST

Brockville 40 as of 10:00 A.M. EST

Welland 39 as of 8:30 A.M. EST

Nepean 38 as of 12 noon EST

Ancaster 36 as of 11:00 A.M. EST

Pickering 36 as of 8:30 A.M. EST

Burlington 33 as of 10:30 A.M. EST

Newmarket 33 as of 2:30 P.M. EST

Smithville 33 as of 7:00 A.M. EST

Winchester 32 as of 12 noon EST

Kanata 31 as of 10:00 A.M. EST

Simcoe (Norfolk County) 31 as of 12 noon EST

Waterloo 30

Kitchener 28 as of 3:00 P.M. EST

Vaughan 27 as of 12 noon EST

Brampton (North) 26 as of 1:00 P.M. EST

Orangeville 25 as of 10:20 A.M. EST

Paris 20 as of 3:00 P.M. EST

Ingersoll 19 as of 11:30 A.M. EST