Here Is How Much Snow Ontario Got Today

A strong low pressure system tracked southeast of Lake Ontario and brought very heavy snow throughout Ontario Sunday night into today.
At times snowfall rates in excess of 10 cm in an hour were reported this morning in Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Area. Blowing snow was also reported in some areas.
The snowfall amounts reported at Toronto Pearson International Airport and Ottawa International Airport fall within the top ten highest snowfall totals reported in a single snowfall event for each of these sites.
Summary of official snowfall amounts in centimetres received by
the Ontario Storm Prediction Centre as of 2:00 P.M. EST unless otherwise noted.
Ottawa 45
Toronto (Downtown) 36*
Kemptville 35*
Peterborough 34*
Trenton 34
Toronto Pearson International Airport 32
Toronto (Downsview) 31 as of 8:30 A.M. EST
Bancroft 31*
Uxbridge 31*
Delhi 29*
King City North 24*
Cobourg 23*
Egbert 19*
London 18
Brockville 17*
*Estimated from change in snow depth measured by an automated station.
Summary of volunteer snowfall amounts in centimetres received by the Ontario Storm Prediction Centre as of 2:00 P.M. EST unless otherwise noted.
Oshawa 55
Niagara Escarpment 52 as of 2:30 P.M. EST
Whitby 52 as of 10 A.M. EST
St. Catharines 50 as of 12 noon EST
Toronto 37 to 46
Grimsby 42 to 45 as of 11:30 A.M. EST
Oakville 43 as of 12 noon EST
Mississauga 31 to 42 as of 12 noon EST
Hamilton 41 as of 11:30 A.M. EST
Brockville 40 as of 10:00 A.M. EST
Welland 39 as of 8:30 A.M. EST
Nepean 38 as of 12 noon EST
Ancaster 36 as of 11:00 A.M. EST
Pickering 36 as of 8:30 A.M. EST
Burlington 33 as of 10:30 A.M. EST
Newmarket 33 as of 2:30 P.M. EST
Smithville 33 as of 7:00 A.M. EST
Winchester 32 as of 12 noon EST
Kanata 31 as of 10:00 A.M. EST
Simcoe (Norfolk County) 31 as of 12 noon EST
Waterloo 30
Kitchener 28 as of 3:00 P.M. EST
Vaughan 27 as of 12 noon EST
Brampton (North) 26 as of 1:00 P.M. EST
Orangeville 25 as of 10:20 A.M. EST
Paris 20 as of 3:00 P.M. EST
Ingersoll 19 as of 11:30 A.M. EST
