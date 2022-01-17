Outbreak On HDMH’s South Wing Over

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on South Wing at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site over.

The outbreak lasted a total of 11 days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, seven patient cases and one staff case were attributed to the outbreak in total.

The unit has reopened to admissions as well as visitors, in line with MAHC’s visitation policy currently at Phase 1 to allow the patient’s designated care partner to visit once a day between visiting hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.