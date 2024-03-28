Here’s A List Of Easter Egg Hunts In Muskoka

As the first signs of spring begin to paint the landscape, the enchanting region of Muskoka comes alive with the promise of Easter delights. Nestled amidst the rugged beauty of Ontario’s wilderness, Muskoka invites families and adventurers alike to immerse themselves in the joyous tradition of Easter egg hunts.
Muskoka411 has gathered a list of where you can check out Easter egg hunts throughout the region:
Friday March 29
- Bracebridge Fairgrounds starting at 11am
- SWS, Minett and throughout Muskoka Lakes starting on Friday and runs all weekend – for more information check their Facebook page
- Ramara – details can be found here
Saturday March 30
- Hanna Park, Port Carling starting at 10am
- Downtown Orillia, starting at starting at 10am, for more information check their Facebook page
- Washago Community Centre, starting at 10am
Sunday March 31st
- Muskoka Heritage Place, Huntsville starting at 12pm
- Severn Bridge Fairgrounds, starting at 12pm
- Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst starting at 12pm