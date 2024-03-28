Here’s A List Of Easter Egg Hunts In Muskoka

As the first signs of spring begin to paint the landscape, the enchanting region of Muskoka comes alive with the promise of Easter delights. Nestled amidst the rugged beauty of Ontario’s wilderness, Muskoka invites families and adventurers alike to immerse themselves in the joyous tradition of Easter egg hunts.

Muskoka411 has gathered a list of where you can check out Easter egg hunts throughout the region:

Friday March 29

Bracebridge Fairgrounds starting at 11am

SWS, Minett and throughout Muskoka Lakes starting on Friday and runs all weekend – for more information check their Facebook page

Ramara – details can be found here

Saturday March 30

Hanna Park, Port Carling starting at 10am

Downtown Orillia, starting at starting at 10am, for more information check their Facebook page

Washago Community Centre, starting at 10am

Sunday March 31st