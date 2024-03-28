Car Windows Smashed In Gravenhurst Has OPP Looking For Tips

Bracebridge OPP is investigating two incidents of mischief to property in Gravenhurst and is asking for the publics assistance.

On March 27, 2024, police responded to calls from two separate residents of Gravenhurst reporting that their vehicles window had been smashed sometime during the night prior. Police are asking that residents in the area of Lofty Pines Drive and/or Pinedale Lane in Gravenhurst, review any video surveillance for possible suspect activity.

If you have information about these crimes, please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com