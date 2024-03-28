MAHC Considers Proposing More Beds For Bracebridge Site

Continued engagement informs fine-tuning of the local health system.

After considerable analysis and extensive consultation with stakeholder groups, MAHC is in the process of examining changes to the proposed health system model in the lead-up to a Physician engagement session on Wednesday night. Potential adjustments include increasing the number of beds in Bracebridge and exploring the possibility of continued labour and delivery in Bracebridge.

“We are listening,” said Cheryl Harrison, President and CEO at MAHC. “Our desire is to work with our community and our internal partners to build the best possible health system. Our model will still be an integrated system that is patient-centred, innovative, and sustainable with operational efficiency and minimal duplication of services. Importantly, we need to make adjustments to address the concerns we have heard.”

More details will follow after Wednesday’s meeting regarding the changes being explored. Important dimensions that will be factored into the proposal include the impact on total cost, staffing models, the funding required from the provincial government, and the local share contribution from the municipalities.

“This week we will be reviewing these ideas with the physicians and our data experts,” said Harrison. “Our goal is to come out of that meeting with more alignment on the model we are putting forward, and a greater appreciation for how narrow our options are when it comes to costing. I know we all want what’s best for all our communities, and I’m optimistic we will make progress.”

The upcoming meeting with the Credentialed Staff Association is just one element of MAHC’s ongoing stakeholder engagement. The data presentation and meeting agenda for the session are included (attached) as background information.

Details about further community engagement sessions will be released in the coming weeks.