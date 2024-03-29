OPP Conducting Seatbelt Safety Campaign This Easter Long Weekend

As families across the province get ready for Easter long weekend road travel, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding drivers and passengers that the safest place to be during a collision is in your seat, behind your seatbelt.

Over the weekend, the OPP will conduct a seatbelt safety campaign, hoping to see every driver and passenger buckled up rather than being handed a provincial offence notice for non-compliance with this important law.

In the last full five-year period (2019-2023), the deaths of 296 people on OPP-patrolled roads have been attributed to not wearing a seatbelt.

“Seatbelts save lives. As we head into the long weekend, I encourage everyone to buckle up to keep themselves and their families safe. The decision to wear a seatbelt can be the difference between life and death.”

– Michael Kerzner, Ontario Solicitor General