One Person Faces Several Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Sundridge

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with multiple drug related offences after a traffic stop.

On Tuesday March 26, 2024, the Almaguin Highlands OPP Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and detachment members conducted a traffic stop on Ontario Street in the Village of Sundridge. Police arrested one person and located suspected cocaine, ICE tabs of amphetamines, Percocet, and methamphetamine. The street value for the drugs seized was approximately $1800.00 Police also located and seized an imitation pistol and cellphones.

As a result of the investigation, Shane Deveaux, 43-years-old of South River was charged with the following:

· Resist Peace Officer

· Fail to comply with release order – other than to attend court

· Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

· Possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Other drugs

· Possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

The accused person was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.