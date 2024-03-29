Bracebridge Library Officially Announces Its Last Day At Carnegie Library

The Bracebridge Library officially announces its last day of operations at the Carnegie Library as Saturday, July 6, 2024, and an event to celebrate all of the years spent at the historic main street building. With 100 days left, the Library starts the count down to their last day at the building as they prepare for their big move to the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library in the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, only a few minutes away.

The Library team invites all to drop by on their last day (Saturday, July 6) to say goodbye to the historic Carnegie Library and celebrate 115 years of memories with their Final Goodbye to the Carnegie Library event. The event will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm that day and will be packed full of local history displays, children’s crafts, memorial photos, and much more! Though this is a bittersweet goodbye for the Library, they look forward to all the new features planned at their new home on Salmon Avenue.

With the closure, the Bracebridge Library would like to thank the community for all of the wonderful memories from over the years, and they look forward to many more at the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library and the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre. At this current time, based on construction timelines and moving details, the Library does not have a definitive date but is looking to open its doors in late summer or early fall of 2024.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to spend our last day other than with the people that mean the most to us…our community! I want to express my profound gratitude towards everyone for their unwavering support throughout our journey in serving you from this location and in the endeavors to expand into a new home. After 115 remarkable years within these walls, filled with treasured memories, we’re so excited to embark on a new chapter in the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library location. The new library space is poised to offer so many engaging opportunities for our community. We promise it will be Anything but the Ordinary” – Crystal Bergstrome, CEO & Chief Librarian.

For those looking to stock up on books for the summer, stop by the Library between June 1 and July 6 to check out as many books as you please. There is no limit! Stockpile the books to keep you reading all summer, and once our new facility is open, swing by and drop them off before September 30.

Event Details:

Final Goodbye to the Carnegie Library

Saturday, July 6 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM | All Ages | Drop-In

Location: 94 Manitoba Street, Bracebridge, ON