Roll Up To Win Is Back Starting Today And Every Roll Wins

This Roll Up To Win has the largest prize pool ever and once again, every Roll wins! Guests can play Roll Up To Win starting today through Oct. 17.

Prizes include 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles, vacations, electronics, gift cards and subscriptions, plus nearly 12 million coffees, 4 million donuts and 45,000 $25 Tim Cards!

Playing Roll Up has been a beloved annual tradition for Tim Hortons guests since 1986. This year, for only the second time in Roll Up history, Tim Hortons is inviting guests to play the iconic contest twice.

“It’s been another challenging year but we wanted to give Canadians something to look forward to and enjoy this fall,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. “We’re celebrating our guests and showing our appreciation by giving them a second chance to play Roll Up –starting today – and win with every roll.”