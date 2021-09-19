Huntsville Rotary Road Rally And Scavenger Hunt, September 24-26

Join the Rotary Club of Huntsville Evening Satellite Club for a weekend exploring the beauty of the Muskoka area and discovering hidden gems.

Participants will be given 20 riddles to off the beaten path gems: beautiful and tranquil places in our community. Solve at least 10 riddles, drive to the revealed location, take in the spectacular view and take a group selfie.Pit stop partners will provide specials to all participants for “refueling” along the way.

Great event for locals, out of town guests, and visitors alike. There will be 3 levels of riddles: challenging, easy and if required the actual hidden gem location. Upload photos to win great prizes including gift certificates from Winners, Algonquin Outfitters and our pitstop partners.

Tickets are $35 for a car, $25 for a motorcycle.

All proceeds support vulnerable people in our community through Community Living and Muskoka Victim Services.

Register at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/rotary-road-rally-scavenger-hunt-tickets-162575536807?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb