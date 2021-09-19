Canadian Geographic To Award $10,000 In Biggest Photo Competition To Date

Canadian Geographic is thrilled to announce the 2021 Canadian Photos of the Year competition is now open for entries, with a total of $10,000 in cash prizes to be won. This new iteration of Canadian Geographic’s longest-running photo competition will focus on the beauty of Canada: its wildlife, landscapes, cities and weather.

Canadian Photos of the Year is a fresh take on Canadian Geographic’s Annual Photo Competition, which ran for 36 years. This year, Canadian Geographic will recognize 13 exceptional photographers, including one grand-prize winner who will be named Canadian Photographer of the Year.

The grand prize of $5,000 will be awarded to a single photographer who submits outstanding work to any category of the competition. Additionally, a category prize of $1,000 will be awarded for the best image submitted in each of four categories: Wildlife in Action, Epic Landscapes, City Life, and Weather, Seasons and Sky. The runner-up in each category will receive $250. Honourable mentions will receive a one-year subscription to Canadian Geographic magazine and a selection of Can Geo products. In addition to cash and other prizes, winning photographers will have their images published in the March/April 2022 issue of Canadian Geographic magazine and online.

“Amazing photography has been a pillar of Canadian Geographic’s brand across all its media properties throughout its entire 90-plus-year existence,” says Aaron Kylie, editor-in-chief of Canadian Geographic magazine. “We are excited to present this new iteration of our popular Annual Photo Competition featuring significant cash prizes to discover and highlight the top photographers in the country.”

Canadian Geographic has, throughout its history, supported and featured Canada’s talented photographers and their amazing work. Its Photo Club boasts one of Canada’s largest photographic communities, with more than 14,000 active members sharing their work.

The competition runs from September 8, 2021 to December 5, 2021. Entrants must register and submit their photos to the contest website at cpy21.canadiangeographic.ca . Competition winners will be announced on December 17, 2021.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Geographical Society