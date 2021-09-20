Wildland Fire Reported On Southern Shore Of Limburner Lake

There was one new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast region by late Sunday afternoon.

Parry Sound 12 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located on the southern shore of Limburner Lake.

There are currently three other active fires in the region, two of these are being observed and one is under control.

The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region, except for areas situated between Deux Rivières and Haley Station along the highway 17 corridor, including the eastern portion of Algonquin Park, as well as Eganville, Cormack, Barry’s Bay and Madawaska, which are showing a high hazard this afternoon. There are also two small areas in the central portion of the region that are showing a high hazard, they are located north and south of highway 101, west of Lake Superior Provincial Park.

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.

Fire numbers and online information