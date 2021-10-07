Rogers Hometown Hockey Is Coming To Oro-Medonte November 6-8, 2021

The Township of Oro-Medonte has been selected as a tour stop for the 8th season of Rogers Hometown Hockey. In partnership with Horseshoe Resort, the event will take place November 6-8, 2021 at Horseshoe Resort located at 1101 Horseshoe Valley Road.

To ensure a successful event with careful consideration regarding COVID-19 health and safety measures, the festival venue requires considerable space with the availability of logistical requirements (i.e. accommodation, equipment, hospitality etc.) While activities will take place throughout the Township, Horseshoe Resort, with the space and facilities to meet these requirements, is partnering to enable Oro-Medonte to host Rogers Hometown Hockey.

Mayor Harry Hughes commented that “Township Council and staff are thrilled to be selected as a tour stop, and host community, for this iconic Canadian celebration of hockey, showcasing the beautiful community of Oro-Medonte. The Township is pleased to partner with Horseshoe Resort to offer this unique and special opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy a safe outside festival with COVID-19 health and safety measures in place.”

Rogers Hometown Hockey is a free Township wide family-friendly festival offering interactive hockey related experiences including: Augmented Reality (AR), live entertainment, NHL® alumni meet & greets, culinary options, partner experiences, and much more.

Festival hours are Saturday, November 6th and Sunday, November 7th from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. There will also be a live on-site broadcast with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone on Monday, November 8th at 6:00 p.m. with stories that celebrate hockey history and culture that puts Oro-Medonte on Canada’s hockey map, prior to the Los Angeles Kings® @ Toronto Maple Leafs® game.

Jonathan Reid, Vice President Ski Resorts – Horseshoe Resort commented that “Horseshoe Resort is pleased to be selected as the site venue and partner with the Township of Oro-Medonte to host Rogers Hometown Hockey. The resort offers all necessary amenities to ensure a successful, fun, interactive, and safe festival celebrating the magic of hockey, a Canadian tradition.”

For complete festival details, and to book your free tickets, please visit hometownhockey.com/tour-stops.