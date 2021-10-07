OPP Need Help Identifying Dangerous Driver After Pursuit On Hwy. 12

A Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer was on patrol in the area of Highway 12 at Jones Road in Midland when he observed a vehicle travelling eastbound, being driven in an erratic and dangerous manner.

The officer followed the vehicle, which wove through several side streets, emergency lights and sirens were activated however, the vehicle failed to stop.

The driver, who appeared to be alone, returned to travel eastbound again on Highway 12 (Oct 7, 2021 just after 8 am)

The driver then disobeyed two reds lights and drove into oncoming traffic leaving Midland and entered the Township of Tay.

Due to the traffic volume and the concern for public safety, the police pursuit was discontinued and the area was searched in an attempt the locate the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle with damage at Highway 12 and Triple Bay Road however, the driver continued driving.

The vehicle was believed to be last seen turning from Highway 12, north onto Sturgeon Bay Rd.

The vehicle is described as a dark grey Chevrolet sedan being driven by a male.

There is a spare tire on the front right wheel and there is damage to the front end and passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.