Harassment Has No Place Here Says CAO Jeff Lees

In response to staff getting bullied by the public, the Town of Penetanguishene has issued the following statement:

“After 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s obvious that the stress, fear, and frustration in all has not subsided. In fact, although the restrictions may be easing, the pressure from COVID-19 still lingers. We would all love for our community to be back to normal.

Increasingly, Town employees who interact directly and indirectly with the community, have experienced escalating bullying, harassment, and aggressive behaviour in person, through written correspondence and over the phone. Although this is a trying time for all, in many ways, these behaviours are inexcusable.

Please refrain from taking your frustrations out on Town employees as their drive to keep residents of Penetanguishene healthy and safe is the core of their work. They are not only public service providers but also residents of your community and put the public’s best interest at heart. Like everyone else, they deserve to carry out their jobs free of bullying and harassment.

Provide your feedback online

If you disagree with the Town of Penetanguishene’s policies and procedures, or the way our services are delivered, you can provide constructive feedback online.

Violent, abusive, or aggressive behaviour in any form will not be tolerated.

Penetanguishene employees are working hard to keep you safe. It’s their job to carry out the health and safety protocols of the Town’s response to COVID-19. Bullying, harassment and aggressive behaviour is never the answer.”

Sincerely,

Jeff Lees, CAO

Town of Penetanguishene