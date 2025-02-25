Rock Solid Wrestling Returns To Raise Money For Youth Martial Artists

Rock Solid Wrestling, Canada’s premiere pro-wrestling company is pleased to announce their return to Bracebridge on Saturday, March 29th, 2025 with their “Brace For Impact” event to be held at the Bracebridge & Muskoka Lakes Secondary School.
The live pro wrestling event, which combines over the top characters and exciting action in a family friendly presentation, will include several bouts featuring talents such as Canadian Heavyweight Champion Jake O’Reilly, Canadian Tag Team Champions The Ring Truck Crew, the extremely popular Scotty the Body, female sensation Kc Spinelli, and more.
Tickets will go on sale starting Saturday, March 8th at 10:00 am. Tickets will be $25.00 each for floor seating and $20.00 each for bleacher seating. Tickets will be available for purchase online at rocksolidwrestling.tickit.ca and in person at Muskoka General Store + Refillery.
The event will also act as a fundraiser, with proceeds from ticket sales and 100% of concession sales being donated to Big Country Muskoka in support of their Sponsor program, which offers yearly memberships to youth in need from the community.
Last year, Rock Solid Wrestling drew nearly 400 guests to the Bracebridge & Muskoka Lakes Secondary School, raising $1,621.20 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka. This year, the team hopes to top both of those numbers for their chosen community partner.
A number of area businesses have once again generously sponsored this year’s event, including Speedy Glass, TIMKO Plumbing, the Cottage Country Comedy Festival, Muskoka Town & Country Services, Muskoka General Store + Refillery, Budget Propane Corporation, Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel, Wally’ Garage, Thong Thai Cuisine, the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast, Food Basics Bracebridge, Muskoka Springs, Print Muskoka, and Bracebridge Hall, who will host the post show after party on March 29th.
“The entire Rock Solid Wrestling team is so excited to bring our one of a kind brand of interactive, family friendly action entertainment back to Bracebridge! We had such a great showing last year that the fans demanded we return, and we love making our fans happy, especially when they and the local businesses who support us have had such a big hand in helping us give back to the communities where we perform.” – Adam Contant, Promoter for Rock Solid Wrestling
Quick facts
- Rock Solid Wrestling has been in operation since 2007 and continues to perform regularly in front of crowds in locations across Ontario, including Timmins, Sudbury, Kirkland Lake, Collingwood, Angus, Wasag Beach, and more.
- Big Country Muskoka programs include Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Boxing and Women only classes. These classes are offered for all ages and are suitable for beginners.
- In 2024, Rock Solid Wrestling raised over $14,000 for charities including Community Living, Special Olympics Ontario, the Timmins and District Humane Society, Sudbury Playground Hockey League, and more.