Orillia OPP Warn Of New Scam In The Area

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public of a new scam in the area.

On February 20th,2025 the Orillia OPP were made aware of a new scam to the surrounding area involving fire protection. Police were provided an oddly formatted pamphlet with no business markings, stating it was a home safety checklist with advice for fire safety. With assistance from the Orillia Fire Prevention Officer it was determined that fire alarms pictured in the pamphlet did not seem to be Canadian standard. Further investigation determined that there were no business markings, address or phone numbers associated to the pamphlet other than a hand written number on one of the pages.

The Orillia OPP want people to be aware that there are dishonest people out there who want to take your money and if you have been victim of a similar fraud and have lost money please contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

