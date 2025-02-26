Huntsville OPP And Huntsville High School Face-Off For Charity Hockey Game

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police want to invite members of our community to come out and watch a charity hockey game between members of the Huntsville O.P.P. Detachment and the Huntsville High school Hoyas hockey team.

Admission to the game is by donation of a non-perishable food item (or cash donation) at the door. There are families in our community that need support and the Foodbank works hard to provide much needed food to those families. You can reach out to the table Foodbank at ceo@thetablefoundation.ca

GAME TIME

Friday March 7, 2025

2:00 P.M.

Canada Summit Centre

Don Lough Arena

The Huntsville O.P.P. is committed to being proactive in our community and with our youth. We have so many partners all working towards making Huntsville the best community to call home. If you want to help Huntsville keep growing, please become a volunteer to an organization you believe in.