Lake Of Bays First Responders Receive Equipment Grant From Firehouse Subs Foundation

Grant is part of more than $4.1 million given by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada to public safety organizations across Canada

Lake of Bays Fire Department has been named a 2024 grant recipient by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada®, receiving $49,777 to increase lifesaving capabilities in Baysville, Dorset, Dwight and Hillside. The grant will be used to purchase 20 sets of water and ice rescue gear for the department, including NRS dry suits, union suits, helmets, gloves, wet shoes, and additional accessories, ensuring our community is better prepared for emergencies.

“We are grateful to the Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs® in Huntsville for awarding us this grant,” said Gary Monahan, Fire Chief, Lake of Bays Fire Department. “The new water and ice rescue gear will fulfill a critical need within our department and allow our first responders to further enhance our emergency response capabilities and perform safe, effective rescues in challenging water and ice conditions.”

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada has awarded 369 grants to public safety organizations since 2015. This grant is one of 18 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada awarded to public safety organizations during the most recent grant cycle. The 18 grants will provide critical lifesaving equipment valued at more than $504,000 across Canada.