Jamie Morton From Co-operators Huntsville Commits To $25,000 Business Cares Pledge To Support Huntsville Hospital Foundation

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is excited to share that Jamie and Paisley Morton from

Co-operators Huntsville has made a significant commitment to healthcare in our community with a $25,000 ‘Business Cares’ Pledge. This generous contribution will support Huntsville Hospital in acquiring the advanced medical equipment and technology necessary to deliver outstanding care to everyone in Muskoka.

Katherine Craine, Foundation CEO explains: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Cooperators onto our Business Cares program! Thank you, Jamie’s team and to all of our partners. Having a strong group of partners who genuinely care about this community’s healthcare needs is inspiring to our hospital team, employees, and our community. The more partners on board, the stronger our network and impact. Thank you, Jamie and welcome!’

Jamie Morton, Financial Planner/Agency Owner told the foundation: ‘Huntsville Hospital has always been an important part of my life – I was born here, and one day, I hope my kids will be too. As a business owner, I know how vital a strong healthcare system is for our community, our families, and our local economy. Supporting the hospital through Business Cares is a way for Co-Operators Huntsville to give back and help ensure that high-quality care is available when people need it most. We’re proud to invest in the future of healthcare in Huntsville and to stand alongside other local businesses in making a lasting impact.’

Since January 2016, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation Business Cares initiative has raised over $2 million to help our hospital acquire advanced technology and equipment. Thanks to the caring business leaders of our incredible town and the communities around it, the initiative continues to grow, and more business leaders continue to step up in support of our hospital.