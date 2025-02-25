Waubaushene Resident Is $50,000 Richer

Christina Whidden of Waubaushene is $50,000 richer after winning a prize with INSTANT IN THE MONEY MULTIPLIER.

INSTANT IN THE MONEY MULTIPLIER is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $1,000,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.76. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Derek Roberts Country Store on Pine Street in Waubaushene.

