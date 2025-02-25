Huntsville Man Charged For Theft From The LCBO

Officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to thefts at the Huntsville LCBO location on February 14, 2025 and February 24, 2025.

Police observed the suspect after the theft on February 24, 2025 and conducted a traffic stop a suspected vehicle leaving LCBO. Male passenger arrested and charged accordingly.

Charged is Adam Yearley, 44yrs old of Huntsville Ontario:

· Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING x 2

The accused is to appear on April 7, 2025 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario.

Canadian retailers saw a staggering $9.1 billion in lost revenue in 2024 due to shoplifting, according to the Retail Council of Canada.

