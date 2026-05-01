Dan Caswell Announces Run For Mayor Of Huntsville

Lifelong Huntsville resident and local business owner Dan Caswell has officially entered the race for Mayor of Huntsville, filing his nomination on the first day, May 1. He welcomes a competitive campaign and is looking forward to talking to Huntsville residents about their issues.

Caswell says people have been asking why someone from the private sector would step forward to run. For him, the answer is simple.

“When you’ve lived in Huntsville most of your life, you care about where it’s headed,” he says. “I want to make sure that Huntsville can be the best place to work, raise your family and enjoy life. That’s my goal for my family and for yours.”

Caswell wants to focus on the town’s financial direction, making sure that core services such as fire, emergency and policing are kept front and centre. He points to community safety, roads, trails, and waterfront access points as areas that need renewed attention. He also believes Huntsville needs a stronger, clearer voice at the District level to make sure Huntsville’s priorities aren’t overlooked.

Dan Caswell’s roots in Huntsville go back generations. His grandparents moved here from Kirkland Lake in 1945, and his family has been part of the community ever since. His father, along with Dan and his two brothers, were all raised here. His mother, Leslie Caswell, served three terms on Huntsville council. Huntsville is where Dan and wife Pam chose to raise their children.

Over the years, Caswell has worked in construction, built and operated businesses, and gained experience in both municipal and private-sector facilities. Having co-owned Hutcheson, Reynolds and Caswell Insurance Brokers, a business established in 1910, Dan specialized in helping local businesses and families in Huntsville, Bracebridge, Port Carling and Collingwood. Through that work, he’s developed practical experience in budgeting, planning, leadership, and risk management.

Caswell has always been involved in the community—serving on Town committees, volunteering as a board member and coach for minor sports and contributing to local economic development as a board member with Muskoka Futures.

“It wasn’t until I really looked back on my experience that I realized I’ve been working toward something like this for a long time,” he says. “I want to take what I’ve learned to keep Huntsville thriving.”

Caswell says his approach will be steady, thoughtful, and accountable, with a focus on keeping Huntsville a place people are proud to call home—while making sure it grows in a responsible way.