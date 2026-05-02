Three Charged In Connection To An Assault In Haliburton

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three persons in connection with a serious assault investigation.

On the 12th of February 2026, at approximately 8:59 p.m., officers from the Haliburton Highlands OPP conducted a traffic stop in Haliburton that led to an investigation into an assault that had taken place in Haliburton that day. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated and was later transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

Members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP Crime Unit began an investigation into the matter with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police.

As a result of the investigation, three persons have been identified and are facing charges.

Cody Purtell, a 32-year-old of the Municipality of Dysart et Al, has been charged with the following:

· Assault causing bodily harm

Tyler Purtell, a 28-year-old of the Municipality of Dysart et Al has been charged with the following:

· Assault causing bodily harm

Both accused have been held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay for bail hearings.

Laura Golightly, a 33-year-old of Kingston has been charged with the following:

· Assault causing bodily harm

The accused was released and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date.

The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to public safety and crime prevention. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.khcrimestoppers.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.