Heidi Lorenz Seeks Re-Election As Mayor Of Gravenhurst

From Heidi Lorenz:

Today (Friday, I am announcing my candidacy for re-election as Mayor.

In a time of uncertainty, Gravenhurst needs experienced, steady, and collaborative leadership.

Over the past three years, we’ve made meaningful progress together. After 15 years of vacancy, the second floor of the Cottage Country Family

Health Team will soon become home to the new Gravenhurst Health Hub. It

has been an honour to work alongside the Gravenhurst Rotary Club to bring this vision to life. Through sustained advocacy and recruitment, we have secured provincial funding to provide primary care for hundreds of unattached patients while also expanding local services to include both palliative and transitional beds.

We’ve seen strong investment in housing, with new purpose-built rental developments underway and 12 affordable units being added, including six transitional units for those who need them most.

Transportation has improved as well. The District’s Demand-Responsive Transit program has expanded due to its success, now serving Severn Bridge and areas south of Highway 118.

I also committed to improving communication with residents. With the launch of the Stay In Touch page, it’s now easier than ever to access monthly updates, Council highlights, and meeting information. A modernized electronic meeting system has made it simpler to participate in and follow Council decisions.

We’ve laid a strong foundation for continued growth in our historic downtown, guided by a focused economic development plan that supports local businesses and encourages new investment. In fact, four new businesses opened just this week.

These achievements reflect what’s possible when we work together building strong relationships with all levels of government and community partners, and always putting Gravenhurst first.

While challenges remain, there is much to be proud of and important work still ahead. That work requires experience, compassion, optimism and determination.

Let’s keep the momentum going, together. Mayor Heidi Lorenz