Riverside Public School Hosts Informative Vaping Presentation For Students

Article / Photo Via: TLDSB

On April 21, Riverside Public School welcomed Youth Diversion to host a vaping presentation for students.

Aaron Csele, a youth outreach coordinator at Youth Diversion, led the session, engaging students with a discussion about “the hype, the harm, and the truth” surrounding vaping and smoking. The presentation was attended by Grade 5 and 6 students from schools across Huntsville.

Students actively participated, answering questions about why they think youth might vape and offering suggestions on how to reduce vaping in their schools. They received information on the specific chemicals found in vapes and the serious, long-term health consequences they can cause.

Csele also shared practical strategies for reducing vaping, including setting specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time bound (SMART) goals, habit tracking, and replacement, and developing healthy coping skills.

He said the most important thing he hopes students take away from the presentation is to “be aware of what you are putting in your body and be aware of the decisions that you’re making.”

Youth Diversion presentations will continue at other schools across Trillium Lakelands District School Board.