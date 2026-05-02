Huntsville Announces Appointment Of Jordan Schmidt As New Director Of Operations

The Town of Huntsville is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Schmidt to the position of Director of Operations. Jordan will be taking over the position from current Director of Operations, Randy Bissonette, who will be retiring.

Jordan brings extensive and progressive leadership experience in municipal operations, infrastructure management, and public works. Most recently serving as Director of Operations for the City of Prince Rupert, Jordan has led a diverse department of more than 60 staff across critical service areas including water, wastewater, roads, fleet, landfill, and winter operations. In this role, he has been responsible for overseeing operating and capital budgets, along with a multi-year, water infrastructure renewal program.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jordan to the Town of Huntsville,” said Denise Corry, Chief Administrative Officer. “His depth of experience in municipal operations and engineering positions him well to lead our operations team, building on the strong work of his predecessor while supporting the ongoing delivery of critical infrastructure and services for our community.”

The Town extends its sincere appreciation to Randy Bissonette for his dedicated leadership and the significant contributions he has made to Huntsville’s operations over his tenure and wishes him every success in his retirement.