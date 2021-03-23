Sundridge Resident Charged With Impaired Driving By Drug

On Friday March 19, 2021 at 7:15 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a single vehicle collision on Chetwynd Road. The driver of the vehicle underwent a roadside test and further testing by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

As a result of this investigation, the driver, Jason McCracken, 40 years-of-age, of Sundridge was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday April 22, 2021 in Sundridge, Ontario.