Suspended Driver Found With Drugs In Sundridge

On March 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Main Street in Sundridge.

A vehicle was stopped for a Highway Traffic Act violation and the driver was found to be suspended from driving a motor vehicle.

During the investigation police seized suspected opioids (fentanyl)(methamphetamine).

As a result, two people were arrested and charged.

Jesse Gore, 31 years-of-age, of South River has been charged with the following:

Adult Possession of Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Adult Driving while under Suspension

Jimmy Carter, 30 years-of-age, of Sundridge has been charged with the following:

Adult Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, Adult Traffick in Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin),(2 counts)

Adult Possession of Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Gore was released from police custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday April 22, 2021 in Sundridge, Ontario.

Carter was held in police custody and is to appear at Bail Court on Thursday April 1, 2021.