RIDE Check Finds Impaired Driver In Burk’s Falls

On Saturday March 20, 2021 Almaguin Highlands Ontario OPP were conducting R.I.D.E. on Ontario Street.

Police said at 9:30 p.m., a vehicle approached and officers determined that the driver was impaired by drug.

Further investigation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was completed and as a result of this evaluation, the driver, Falon May, 28 years-of-age, of Sundridge was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday April 22, 2021 in Sundridge, Ontario.