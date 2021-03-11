Resident Charged For Threats To A Bracebridge Bank

On Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were called to a Bank on Muskoka Road 118 West in Bracebridge.

Police said a client of the bank was asked to leave the premises after causing a disturbance. The client left the bank and made a call indicating he would return and proceeded to utter threats.

According to police, there was no immediate concerns for public safety and the doors remained locked until the male was in custody.

Police have charged 40-year-old Jeremy Lengyel of Bracebridge with Causing a Disturbance and Uttering Threats Cause death or Bodily Harm.

The accused has a court date set for April 13, 2021.