Orillia OPP Charge Two Impaired Drivers

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged two drivers with impaired operation in separate incidents in the City of Orillia.

On Sunday, March 7, 2021, shortly before 2 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop, for a traffic violation, on Matchedash Street, Orillia. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer detected the odour of alcohol and began an impaired driving investigation. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Adam Blaney, age 27, of Nobel, has been charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero and Other Highway Traffic Act violations.

The accused was released and is set to appear on May 04, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Later the same day, shortly after 5 p.m., officers observed a vehicle being driven by a male who the officers had talked to earlier and was known to be impaired. The officers caught up with the vehicle and saw the male walk into a Coldwater Road business. The male was arrested and was taken to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Jason Maunder, age 30, of Severn, has been charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on April 27, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.