Milder Weather Means Unsafe Ice

South Simcoe Police Service is urging residents to stay off the ice as milder weather has brought rapidly deteriorating ice conditions. Citizens are urged to keep pets and children away from all ice surfaces during this time of year when the ice is melting. The best way for everyone to stay safe is to stay off the ice.

For the second time in a week, officers responded to a report of a vehicle through the ice on the Holland River in Bradford. On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, police were called after a snowmobile was spotted floating in water on the Holland River in the Bridge Street and Dissette area. There was no sign of a rider. Police could not get close to the snowmobile due to the danger of melting ice. Today, officers worked with our partners at the Holland Marsh Drainage Committee to access the sled and tow it out using our ATVs. Police located the owner who was fine. On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, police were called to Pumphouse Road for two ATV’s that went through the ice. Officers attended and learned that the drivers of the ATV’s got out of the water safely and left the scene. The drivers returned and police were able to confirm they were alive and well. If your vehicle goes through the ice and you leave it, please call police to let us know that you are safe.

Ice fishing enthusiasts are reminded that the deadline to remove all fishing huts from Lake Simcoe is Monday, March 15, 2021. Ensure you also remove your garbage and other materials in order to respect the environment and keep waterways safe for swimmers and boaters in the spring and summer.