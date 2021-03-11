Time Between First And Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccines Extended

As of March 10, the majority of people who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will get their second dose 16 weeks later. The move is intended to allow more people to be protected from COVID-19 during this time of limited vaccine supply.

The extension follows confirmation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization that extending the interval between doses for two-dose vaccines will still give people a strong and sustained level of protection from COVID-19. The two dose vaccines include Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD.

Anyone from the following groups — deemed most at risk for severe illness and death — will still be receiving their second dose as scheduled 21 to 27 days of their first shot. They include:

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges and Assisted Living facilities who are at the greatest risk of both exposure to COVID-19 and serious illness and death; and

Remote and isolated First Nation communities given the potential seriousness of COVID-19 infection in these communities with limited available health care facilities and resources.

Anyone who has an appointment scheduled for their second dose before 16 weeks will have their existing appointment cancelled; more information will be coming regarding how to reschedule their appointment.

For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccine roll out visit www.smdhu.org.