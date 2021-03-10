Muskoka Outlaws Announce Their First Ever Head Coach

Jeff Amos, from Brantford, Ontario will be starting his duties with the Muskoka Outlaws Baseball Academy in July of 2021.

Jeff Amos issued the following statement:

After being fortunate enough to spend the last decade as the head coach of the Badlands Baseball Academy in Alberta I’m excited to have this opportunity to move back to Ontario to be closer to my family and friends.

One of the best parts about coaching at the high school level is being able to provide opportunities to your student athletes. That’s something I’ve always taken pride in. I truly feel that the opportunities that we can present the players in Muskoka both in the community and from a post secondary standpoint will be exciting for all the future families involved.

I’m excited to welcome all of our first year players this August to Bracebridge. I have no doubt that the group of players will fall in love with one of the most enjoyable places to live and play ball in the country.

With all that the area of Muskoka has to offer I’m confident that we will be able to provide them with an experience of a lifetime, while pushing these young men each day as we help them reach their next goals both academically and athletically.

See you this fall!

The Board of Directors of the Muskoka Outlaws issued the following statement:

Starting a new program in the midst of a Global Pandemic was a daunting task. There have been so many unknowns, we are very lucky that our Head Coaching Position was never one of those unknowns. Jeff brings with him extensive experience in developing players and helping them get to that next level of baseball. In Jeff we found not only someone with a great baseball resume (10 years Head Coaching experience in High School Academy baseball) but also someone that will hold our players accountable, teach them the importance of hard work, relisiancy and teamwork. All of which are skills the players will use long after their baseball playing careers. We are confident that Jeff will not only develop our players to reach their full potential on the field, but also, and more importantly, off the field.

The Muskoka Outlaws Baseball Academy is currently seeking billet families, silent auction items, financial contributions and sponsors. Click Here to visit the website or e-mail muskokaoutlaws@gmail.com