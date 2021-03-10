Shoppers Drug Mart Marks COVID-19 Milestone With First Vaccine In Pharmacy In Ontario

“Pharmacists are among the most trusted healthcare professionals, providing convenient and accessible community-level health services. We commend the Ontario government for allowing pharmacists to join the immunization campaign in the province,” said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. “Across Canada, there are more than 10,000 pharmacies, in rural areas and urban centres. Based on the most recent flu season, it is expected that community pharmacies could vaccinate up to 3 million Canadians each week.”