Research-Based Performance On Dementia Explores Realities And Emotions Of Dementia

A performance titled “I’m Still Here” performed by act2studioWORKS will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 7:00 pm on Zoom. The play is a research-based drama that explores the lives of four people affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

“I’m Still Here” delves into the profound impact of dementia on not just those living with the disease, but also on their friends and families. The play offers a moving and emotional portrayal of the struggles and challenges faced by those with dementia, while also providing a deeper understanding of the condition.

The performance combines real-life stories with research in order to dispel the myths and misconceptions surrounding dementia. The creators of the play hope that “I’m Still Here” will help to diminish the fears and stigma that often accompany dementia.

“It’s a 50-minute drama designed to help care partners, families and the community at large understand the reality the person with dementia faces every day,” says Shawna Torkoff, public education coordinator with the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka.

Don’t miss this powerful and thought-provoking performance on February 7th at 7:00 pm on Zoom. Register for free now.

For more information, call the office at (705) 645 – 5621.