Winter Weather Travel Advisory Starts Tuesday Morning For Barrie, Orillia

Weather advisory issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning Tuesday morning.

Hazards:

Total snowfall accumulations near 10 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Timing:

Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon.

Discussion:

A band of lake effect flurries is expected to develop off Georgian Bay Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to fall heavy at times through Tuesday afternoon before tapering to light flurries by Tuesday evening. Total snowfall accumulations are expected to be near 10 cm with locally higher accumulations possible.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.