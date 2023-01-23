Missing Snowmobile Rider Located Deceased On Six Mile Lake

On January 23, 2023 at 2:35 p.m. members of Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit with assistance from the Georgian Bay Township Fire Service located and recovered the body of the lone outstanding snowmobile rider.

The deceased has been identified as a 59 year male of Scarborough and the injured operator as a 58 year old male of Toronto who remains in hospital being treated for injuries sustained in the incident. Police have not released the names.

The investigation is continuing.