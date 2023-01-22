Two Snowmobiles Fall Through Ice On Six Mile Lake

Two snowmobiles have broken through the ice of Six Mile Lake near O’Leary’s Island leaving the operators in the water.

On January 22, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. a cottager who observed two people in distress contacted the OPP Communication Centre to report the incident. Southern Georgian Bay OPP, OPP Aviation Services, Georgian Bay Fire Department, Simcoe County and Muskoka Paramedic Services attended the scene to take over rescue attempts from local residents who were trying to assist the two snowmobile riders.

One male was removed from the cold water and was transported to a local hospital by Paramedics with serious injuries.

The second person has not been located however, rescue efforts are continuing.

This is a developing story and further information will be released as it becomes available.