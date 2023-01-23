Say Hello To A&W’s New Croissant Eggers

Meet A&W’s first limited-time offer of the new year: The Croissant Egger launching nationwide in Canada! Starting today Monday, January 23, 2023, A&W guests can change up their routine and indulge in their favourite Egger sandwich — a freshly cracked egg, smothered in real cheddar cheese and paired with naturally smoked bacon or a juicy sausage patty — this time, nestled in a mouthwatering, buttery crispy croissant.

And to make matters more delicious, Croissant Eggers are available all day — but not forever. It’s for a limited time only.

“Our croissants are made with real butter which makes them rich and flakey, as any proper laminated dough should be! We toast our croissants which bring out the crispy and rich buttery notes even more. This is what you expect from an up-market bistro,” said Karan Suri, A&W’s Director of Menu Development. Karan is the culinary lead behind A&W’s innovative menu recipes, developed out of A&W’s Test Kitchen in North Vancouver.

This is a real passion project for Karan and it was his first solo project here at A&W. Being the first original recipe he developed, you can call it his firstborn at A&W! The Croissant Eggers were originally launched two days into the pandemic so we are bringing back the Croissant Eggers for it to have its proper run.

Craving a combo? You can enjoy your Croissant Egger with a hashbrown and Organic Fairtrade coffee.