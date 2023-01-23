Join The Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Board Of Directors

Get involved in your local hospital by submitting your application to join the skills-based, community-oriented team of volunteer directors at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) as a board member or a committee appointee member of a standing committee.

Annually, the Board, through the Nominations Committee, identifies vacancy requirements and conducts a recruitment drive in advance of the Annual General Meeting typically held in June. MAHC is inviting formal applications from candidates to fill upcoming vacancies. The successful candidate’s term would begin immediately following the Annual General Meeting. Previous experience on boards with similar scope and challenges (not necessarily health care) is an asset.

“We are looking for candidates who are interested in helping guide MAHC in providing outstanding patient care today, tomorrow and in the future. Applications are welcome from people who are strongly committed to MAHC’s vision, mission and values, have experience in a governance role, and bring skills and experience to the table,” says Nominations Committee Chair Brenda Gefucia.

Applicants must meet eligibility requirements, live, work, or be registered on a municipal voters’ list or tax roll in the Muskoka or East Parry Sound geographic area, and be 18 years of age or older. A police criminal record check is also required.

In addition to attending monthly board and standing committee meetings, board directors must be able to devote at least 25 hours per month for meeting preparation, committee work, and other events for up to a three-year appointment. Generally, board meetings alternate between the Huntsville and South Muskoka hospital sites each month. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board has been using virtual meeting platforms.

Applications are also being accepted for committee appointee members of standing committees. Applicants must attend the standing committee meetings and provide a time commitment of approximately three to five hours bi-monthly for a one-year appointment.

The application deadline for both a board member and non-director committee member is Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 4 p.m. Additionally, a virtual information session hosted by current board directors will be held Monday, February 13, 2023. Apply online today by visiting our website at www.mahc.ca/boardrecruitment. Only those applicants chosen to be interviewed will be contacted.