Funds Announced To Support Health Care Staff And Students’ Education

The South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF) is proud to announce the launch of their new Educational Assistance Awards as part of their commitment to support staff wellbeing. These grants will assist deserving hospital staff and volunteers as well as graduating students who reside in communities served by SMHF and who wish to pursue or advance their education in the field of health

sciences.

Current hospital staff and volunteers will be eligible to apply for

funds to support their own professional development and credential upgrades. “The Foundation is committed to supporting the wellbeing of our staff and important teams that care for our community” says SMHF Executive Director Leah Walker, “we appreciate their hard work and dedication and are proud to support their continued education.”

Graduating secondary school students entering post-secondary studies in the field of health sciences will also be eligible to apply for funds. “We are pleased to be able to offer assistance to deserving students” says SMHF Board Chair Dan Brooks, “they are the future of health care and we want them to know we are invested in them now, and if they decide to join the South Muskoka

Hospital team in the future.”

The number and value of awards awarded each year will be at the discretion of the SMHF Board of Directors with recommendations from the appointed Award Committee. Donors wishing to support

the Educational Assistance Awards can visit www.healthmuskoka.ca/currentneeds or contact the Foundation office at (705) 645-4404 ext 3103. Applications and eligibility criteria for the 2023 Educational Assistance Awards will be available starting Wednesday, February 1st at 12pm at healthmuskoka.ca