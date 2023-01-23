Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Assault At A Sturgeon Falls Hockey Arena

A Gravenhurst resident has been charged with assault at a hockey arena.

On a December evening, just after 9 p.m, the Nipissing West OPP were advised of an assault at a local hokey arena on O’Hara Street, West Nipissing.

A GMHL hockey game took place the night of December 16th with Nipissing West hosting the Muskoka Shield.

Police say a person had been assaulted and did not require any medical attention. As a result of the police investigation, Troy Kahler, 43-years-of-age, from Gravenhurst, was arrested and charged with assault.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 2, 2023, in West Nipissing.