Driver Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP are investigating a collision on Highway 11, north of Line 14. All Southbound lanes are currently closed. Northbound lanes are reduced to a single lane

On January 23, 2022, shortly after 6:30 a.m., Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Fire, County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle collision where a southbound tractor trailer struck the guard rail. Officers have shut down all southbound traffic until further notice. Northbound traffic has been reduced to one lane currently.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and later taken to Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The Central Region Traffic Reconstruction Unit are on scene assisting with the investigation.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.

More details will be provided as they become available.