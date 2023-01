COVID-19 Pop-Up And Walk-In Vaccination Clinics In Simcoe Muskoka Jan. 25 To 30

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit continues to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka, with upcoming clinics taking place from Jan. 25 to 30. All vaccine doses, including first and second pediatric doses for children aged six months to 11 years, and bivalent boosters for individuals aged five years and older are available at health unit operated pop-up clinics by walk-in and appointment. GO-VAXX clinics offer first and second doses to children aged five to 11, and bivalent boosters to individuals aged five years and older by walk-in and appointment. Walk-ins are available as capacity allows and at the following clinics:

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Adjala-Tosorontio Municipal Building, 7855 30th Sideroad, Alliston Time: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Huntsville Trinity United Church, 33 Main St. E., Huntsville Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Gateway Co-op, 90 Edgehill Dr., Barrie Time: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Victoria Harbour Library, 145 Albert St., Victoria Harbour Time: 12:30 – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus- Collingwood Leisure Club, 100 Minnesota St., Collingwood Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Orillia Common Roof – Board Room, 169 Front St. S., Orillia Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Stayner Arena and Community Centre, 269 Regina St., Stayner Time: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Lakehead University Campus, 500 University Ave., Orillia Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Stonebridge Town Centre, 291 Main St., Wasaga Beach Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Joe’s No-Frills Plaza, 165 Wellington St., W., Barrie Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

Clinic location: Pop-up clinic – Midland Public Library, 320 King St., Midland Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. by walk-in only

Clinic location: GO-VAXX mobile indoor clinic – Muskoka Traditions Retirement Residence, 16 Legacy Ln., Huntsville Time: 1 p.m. – 4.p.m.

Please note that adults and youth aged 12 years and older wishing to receive a first or second vaccine dose at a GO-VAXX clinic must book an appointment.

The health unit offers COVID-19 vaccinations by walk-in and appointment on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie. RVH’s Immunization Clinic continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at this location on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

Anyone wishing to book an appointment at a pop-up, GO-VAXX bus and mobile clinics, local health unit offices, or the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie may do so through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900

Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building – West Entrance, 170 Colborne St., W.

Individuals six months of age and older may also receive the vaccine at some local pharmacies or booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering the vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice.

Staying up to date with all COVID-19 vaccine doses you are currently eligible for remains the best defence against infection, severe illness, long-term COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization, and death.

Individuals are recommended to receive the bivalent booster six months after their last dose of COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 infection; however, people who want to receive their booster earlier can do so at a minimum of three months. As the respiratory season continues, high-risk populations are recommended to receive their bivalent booster as soon as they are eligible (i.e. the minimum three-month interval) to protect themselves as people spend more time indoors.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, dose eligibility and booking an appointment, please visit www.smdhu.org/GetVaccinated.