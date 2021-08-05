Repackaged Cahill’s Original Irish Porter Cheese Recalled Due To Listeria

The food recall warning issued on August 3, 2021 has been updated to include additional information on how the affected product may have been sold. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.Industry is recalling repackaged Cahill’s brand Original Irish Porter Cheese from the marketplace due to. Consumers should not consume the recalled products.

Cahill’s brand Original Irish Porter Cheese, 2.27 kg, UPC 00034463010160, Code 22-JA-13 21125, may have been sold by various retailers either clerk-served or in smaller packages with or without a label that may not bear the same brand or product name.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer.